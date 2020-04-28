Global PE Pipe Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

PE pipe resin refers to PE resin which is mainly used during the production process of PE pipe. Currently, the most widely used PE resin is PE 80 and PE 100.

HDPE pipe systems provide sustainable and harmless solution to growing demand for clean water and modern sewer systems. The new applications in the field of storm water drainage, marine crossing, intake and outfall, fire loops, district heating and domestic geothermal technology rely on superb properties of HDPE material, its long service life and thriving long track record of more than 60 years.

With gradual recovery of global economy, plastic pipe industry will become promising in the coming few years. PE pipe is competing with PVC pipe and PP pipe in the plastic pipe industry. With distinctive characteristics, PE pipe will be used more and more common in some field, such as water supply system, gas & oil industry, etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the PE Pipe market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7160 million by 2024, from US$ 6030 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PE Pipe business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PE Pipe market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the PE Pipe value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

PE 100

PE 80

Other

Segmentation by application:

Water Supply Pipe

Sewage & Drainage Pipe

Oil & Gas Pipe

Agriculture Pipe

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

LyondellBasell

Dow

Borealis

SABIC

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Ineos

Braskem

Total

Exxon Mobil

SINOPEC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PE Pipe consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of PE Pipe market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PE Pipe manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PE Pipe with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of PE Pipe submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global PE Pipe by Players

Chapter Four: PE Pipe by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global PE Pipe Market Forecast



