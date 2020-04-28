Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Size & Share 2018-2025

The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market report is well-furnished to offer current market scenario along with market trends and opportunity. Further, the report uses different research methodology to provide the accurate data during the forecast period 2018-2025. Also, this report encompasses company profiling of key players with market share, recent developments, and strategies. Addition to this, the report is also comprised of insight data.

The global permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) market research report provides detailed information about the industry based on the revenue (USD MN) for the forecast period. The research study is a descriptive analysis of this market emphasizing the market drivers and restraints that govern the overall market growth. The trends and future prospects for the market are also included in the report, which gives an intellectual understanding of the permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) industry.

The major market drivers are growing demand for energy-efficient motors, usage of low-cost ferrite permanent magnets, low power consumption, rising demand for PMSM in the industrial sector and usage of PMSM in the mining & metal industry. The market growth might be restricted due to high initial cost of the motors and induction motor as a cost-effective substitute under the study period.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period. The report segments the permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) market by mounting types such as horizontal mounting and vertical mounting. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each mounting type has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels.

The report also studies the competitive landscape of the global market with company profiles of players such as ABB Ltd., Emerson, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Alstom SA, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Meidensha Corporation, WEG SA, DRS Technologies, Hansen Corporation, Toshiba International Corporation, and Zhejiang Zhongyuan Electric Co., Ltd. Geographically, the permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

Table Of Contents – Overview

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Analysis Of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)

4.Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Analysis By Mounting Type

5.Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Analysis By Application

6.Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Analysis By Power Rating

7.Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Analysis By Geography

8.Competitive Landscape Of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Companies

9.Company Profiles Of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Industry

