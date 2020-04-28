Global PET Radiopharmaceuticals Market Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Size by 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global PET Radiopharmaceuticals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report on the global PET Radiopharmaceuticals market strives to make a comprehensive assessment of key growth drivers, discernible trends, major industry developments, and recent shifts in end-user demand. The analysis drills into key technological advances, changes in investment strategies, and emerging risk landscape to evaluate their impact on the various trajectories the global PET Radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to tread on in the coming years. In the process, the study takes a critical look at the various organic and inorganic strategies adopted by stakeholders to either firm their foothold or consolidate their positions. It also keenly tracks on the regional regulatory framework to weigh in on regional trends and the changes in strategies by different players to mediate business risks in the global PET Radiopharmaceuticals market. The detailed account takes a closer look at disruptive changes that emerging paradigms in innovative models bring to the share of top players in the PET Radiopharmaceuticals market. The findings offers in-depth insights into the growth prospects for new entrants, evaluates the intensity of competition, and identifies imminent investment pockets.

The global PET Radiopharmaceuticals market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the PET Radiopharmaceuticals market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of PET Radiopharmaceuticals in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of PET Radiopharmaceuticals in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global PET Radiopharmaceuticals market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global PET Radiopharmaceuticals market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Cardinal Health Inc. (U.S.)

Mallinckrodt plc (Ireland)

GE Healthcare (U.K.)

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Bracco Imaging S.p.A (Italy)

Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products (Turkey)

Nordion, Inc. (Canada)

Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (France)

IBA Molecular Imaging (Belgium)

Market size by Product

F-18

Ru-82

Others

Market size by End User

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global PET Radiopharmaceuticals market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of PET Radiopharmaceuticals market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global PET Radiopharmaceuticals companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of PET Radiopharmaceuticals submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PET Radiopharmaceuticals are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Pcs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of PET Radiopharmaceuticals market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

PET Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturers

PET Radiopharmaceuticals Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

PET Radiopharmaceuticals Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

