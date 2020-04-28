Global Solar Tracker Market Research Report 2023: AllEarth Renewables, Array Technologies

Worldwide Solar Tracker Market (By Types, By Applications, By Leading Regions and Crucial Players) by Crystal Market Research– Segments Outlook, Business Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2023 Investigations of critical facets of this Solar Tracker Industry predicated on current industry events, market necessities, industry approach endorsed by Solar Tracker market Prime players along with their growth scenario.

In 2014, the global solar trackers market was evaluated around USD 5.24 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 24.19 billion by 2023 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.53% over the forecast period. Solar trackers are equipment that assists in escalating the installed payloads efficiency like panels, fresnels, mirrors and parabolic mangers. Solar trackers have the capability to augment the competence of these payloads by over 30%. The market demand is propelled by growing awareness regarding renewable energy and undesirable effects ensuing owing to weather change.

The major market participants are AllEarth Renewables, Array Technologies, Energia Ercam, Grupo Clavijo, DEGERenergie, First Solar, Hao, Mecasolar, Soitec, SmartTrak, Mechatron, Powerway Renewable Energy Co. Ltd, Sun Power Corporation and Titan Tracker.

Single axis

Dual axis

Utility

Non-utility

The report gives an overview of the Solar Tracker Market mainly in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

