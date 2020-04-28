Global Sport Bottle Market Trend, Applications, Industry Key Players, Share by Region & 2019-2024 Growth Rate Forecast Report

ARCognizance.com shared report “Sport Bottle Market” which covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Sport Bottle Market. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

Sports bottle, as the name implies, is an appliance used to carry water in the outdoor sports. Sport bottle can be made of plastic, stainless steel, aluminum and others. Sport bottle is much more durable, convenient, safety and reliable.

Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of sport bottle are low, and this industry is centralized. Leading ten companies in the market occupies about 37.53% of the Revenue market share in 2016. The major manufacturers of sport bottle are Thermos, PMI, Lock&Lock, Tupperware, CamelBak, Zojirushi, Haers, SIGG and others.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the sport bottle raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of sport bottle.

As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for sport bottle. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of new entrants and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, sport bottle market will still be a market of fierce competition.

In order to adapt to the changing technical requirements, sport bottle manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, new materials and health protecting will be the technology trends of sport bottle.

The worldwide market for Sport Bottle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 4030 million US$ in 2024, from 3290 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Sport Bottle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Thermos

PMI

Lock&Lock

Tupperware

CamelBak

Zojirushi

Haers

SIGG

Tiger

Klean Kanteen

Fuguang

Shinetime

Powcan

Nanlong

Nalgene

Laken

KOR

Contigo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stainless Steel Sport Bottle

Plastic Sport Bottle

Aluminum Sport Bottle

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Daily Life

Outings

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sport Bottle product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sport Bottle, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sport Bottle in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sport Bottle competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sport Bottle breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sport Bottle market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sport Bottle sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Sport Bottle Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Sport Bottle Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Sport Bottle by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Sport Bottle by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Sport Bottle by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Sport Bottle by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Sport Bottle by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Sport Bottle Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Sport Bottle Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Sport Bottle Market Forecast (2019-2024)

