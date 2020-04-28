Global SSL VPN Products Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application and Forecast to 2024

ARCognizance.com shared report “SSL VPN Products Market” which covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of SSL VPN Products Market. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

An SSL VPN (Secure Sockets Layer virtual private network) is a form of VPN that can be used with a standard Web browser. In contrast to the traditional Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) VPN, an SSL VPN does not require the installation of specialized client software on the end user’s computer. It’s used to give remote users with access to Web applications, client/server applications and internal network connections.

A virtual private network (VPN) provides a secure communications mechanism for data and other information transmitted between two endpoints. An SSL VPN consists of one or more VPN devices to which the user connects by using his Web browser. The traffic between the Web browser and the SSL VPN device is encrypted with the SSL protocol or its successor, the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol.

The technical barriers of SSL VPN are high, and the SSL VPN market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases concentration around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Pulse Secure, F5, Cisco, SonicWALL, Citrix and others.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the SSL VPN raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of SSL VPN.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of SSL VPN in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the SSL VPN marketIn global, SSL VPN manufactures mainly include Pulse Secure, F5, Cisco, Citrix, and others. As the same time, in China market, some common brands occupy relative large market share, such as Sangfor. USA is the world’s largest producer of SSL VPN; as the same time, the consumption of SSL VPN in USA grown gradually. In the result, SSL VPN in USA was export-oriented until now.

The global SSL VPN Products market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of SSL VPN Products.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Pulse Secure

F5

Cisco

Citrix

Check Point

SonicWALL

Symantec

Array Networks

AEP

Barracuda

Sangfor

QNO Technology

H3C

Beijing NetentSec

LeadSec

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500

SSL VPN Concurrent 500-1000

SSL VPN Concurrent >1000

Large Enterprises

Small and MediumSized Enterprises

Government Sector

Research Institutes and Universities

Other

