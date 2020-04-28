GLOBAL SWIMWEAR AND BEACHWEAR MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025
Swimwear and Beachwear Market 2019
Description:
The global Swimwear and Beachwear market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Swimwear and Beachwear market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Swimwear and Beachwear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Swimwear and Beachwear in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Swimwear and Beachwear market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Swimwear and Beachwear market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
American Apparel
Arena Italia
Diana Sport
Eveden Group
Jantzen
La Perla Group
NOZONE Clothing
O’Neill
PARAH
Pentland Group
Speedo International
Perry Ellis International
Quiksilver
Seafolly
Seaspray Swimwear
Tefron
TYR Sport
PVH Corp
Market size by Product
Swimwear
Beachwear
Market size by End User
Male
Female
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Swimwear and Beachwear Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Swimwear
1.4.3 Beachwear
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Swimwear and Beachwear Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Male
1.5.3 Female
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
