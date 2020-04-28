Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Vascular Graft Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.3% Till 2023 – Emerging Trends and Opportunities” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report focuses on the Vascular Graft in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Key factors attributing to its rapid growth include rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, and cardiac aneurysms. Meanwhile, aneurysum, vascular occlusion and some other diseases are all drive the demand of vascular graft. However, the technology of some special material vascular graft is not mature.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the vascular graft industry on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

The worldwide market for Vascular Graft is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 1070 million US$ in 2023, from 830 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Getinge Group

Bard

Terumo

W. L. Gore

JUNKEN MEDICAL

B.Braun

LeMaitre

Shanghai Suokang

Shanghai Chest Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

ePTFE Vascular Graft

Polyester Vascular Graft

PTFE Vascular Graft

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cardiovascular diseases

Aneurysm

Vascular occlusion

Others

