Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by the End 2024

An intercom (intercommunication device), talkback or doorphone is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.

Video intercom devices are intercom devices which use video method.

Video intercom manufacturers have begun moving toward IP-based systems with higher video quality. Specifically, people want the total situational awareness that an integrated system can provide.

Responding to customer demand, video intercom companies are evolving from analog to IP-based systems. Moving the intercom technology from analog to IP enables users to view visitors via the intercoms cameras, and then to communicate with them from a remote location.

Some of the disadvantages of analog systems include high-cost installation, installation complications and distance concerns, but analog-based systems will continue to be an option based on economic factors. Still, thanks to its many benefits — including higher resolution and remote access, manufacturers are moving toward recommending IP-based transitions for their customers.

The worldwide market for Video Intercom Devices and Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 2070 million US$ in 2024, from 1780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Video Intercom Devices and Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SAMSUNG

TCS

Urmet

COMMAX

Guangdong Anjubao

Comelit Group

MOX

Zicom

Aurine Technology

Leelen Technology

WRT Security System

Siedle

Nippotec

Fujiang QSA

ShenZhen SoBen

Zhuhai Taichuan

Sanrun Electronic

2N

Kocom

Shenzhen Competition

Quanzhou Jiale

Jacques Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Analog Type

IP Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Public Use

Industrial Use

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Video Intercom Devices and Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Video Intercom Devices and Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Video Intercom Devices and Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Video Intercom Devices and Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Video Intercom Devices and Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Video Intercom Devices and Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Video Intercom Devices and Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

