GMO Testing Market Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Development Analysis by Regions and Forecast 2019 – 2026

GMO crops are produced by altering the genetic material of the plant model with the help of biotechnology that is resistant to pest, viruses, bacteria, insect etc. The invention of GMO crops has been a breakthrough in the agriculture sector. With the help of the latest advanced technologies, GMO testing can be done that helps in determining an amount of GMO present in the sample. Methods used for testing the GMO are DNA analysis and protein analysis followed by applying controls that effectively eliminate false positives and negatives.

GMO testing should be done routinely in order to prevent cross-contamination in which unintentionally GM crops enter non-GM food production. GMO testing ensures that the consumption of GMO is as safe as non-GMO and it also brings value to the farmers.

Technological evolution in farming practices and diverse processed foods through GM crops has been driving the global GMO testing market. On the other hand, slow implementation of regulations and lack of technological know-how among farmers might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

The “Global GMO Testing Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as hermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group Plc., Eurofins Scientific SE, TÜV SÜD AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, AsureQuality, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, and Microbac Laboratories, Inc.. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

