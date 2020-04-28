Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Growing Demand For Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.



Diagnostic ultrasound device is a special medical device used in ultrasonography for diagnostic purpose. Ultrasonography, commonly known as ultrasound, is a popular medical imaging technique used in diagnostics, and which uses high-frequency sound pulses and their echoes to specific body regions. Ultrasonic waves are specifically helpful in visualizing or imaging subcutaneous or internal body structures including muscles, tendons, vessels, joints or internal organs for any pathology or lesions.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As for the global diagnostic ultrasound devices industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The half market share in revenue is grasped by the top three manufacturers, General Electric, Philips and Siemens, which closes to 57.30 per cent totally. The United States giant GE, which has 24.42% market share in 2015, is the leader in the diagnostic ultrasound devices industry. The manufacturers following GE are Philips and Siemens, which respectively has 19.86% and 13.02% market share globally. The Mindray is the leader of China diagnostic ultrasound devices industry. It sells a total of 301.60 million dollar diagnostic ultrasound devices products in the year of 2015.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1859038

The worldwide market for Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 6410 million US$ in 2023, from 5550 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

General Electric (GE)

Philips

Siemens

TOSHIBA

Hitachi Medical

Mindray

Sonosite (FUJIFILM )

Esaote

Samsung Medison

Konica Minolta

SonoScape

LANDWIND MEDICAL

SIUI

CHISON

EDAN Instruments

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Browse TOC @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-diagnostic-ultrasound-devices-market-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023-report.html/toc

Market Segment by Type, covers

2D

3D&4D

Doppler

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Radiology/Oncology

Cardiology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Mammography/Breast

Emergency Medicine

Vascular

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market.

Chapter 1, to describe Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices, with sales, revenue, and price of Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source