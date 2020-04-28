HD SET-TOP BOX (STB) Market Consumer Goods Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis by Types 2019-2024

A set-top box (STB) or set-top unit (STU) (one type also colloquially known as a cable box) is an information appliance device that generally contains a TV-tuner input and displays output to a television set and an external source of signal, turning the source signal into content in a form that can then be displayed on the television screen or other display device. They are used in cable television, satellite television, and over-the-air television systems, as well as other uses.

With an increase in the disposable income and the emerging middle-class population, the demand for media-rich home entertainment services is increasing among the consumers. With the growing demand for interactive digital entertainment services, the set top box industry is expected to present significant innovative and new revenue generation opportunities in the near future.

To be in the game, many established players are heavily investing in research and development to implement modern semiconductor technologies and software. Mergers and acquisitions are also taking place between paid TV operators and set-top box manufacturers.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

According to this study, over the next five years the HD SET-TOP BOX (STB) market will register a 9.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 24500 million by 2024, from US$ 14600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in HD SET-TOP BOX (STB) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of HD SET-TOP BOX (STB) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the HD SET-TOP BOX (STB) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Digital Cable

Satellite Digital

Terrestrial Digital

IPTV

Others

Segmentation by application:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Arris (Pace)

Technicolor (Cisco)

Apple

Echostar

Humax

Sagemcom

Samsung

Roku

Skyworth Digital

Huawei

Jiuzhou

Coship

Changhong

Unionman

Yinhe

ZTE

Hisense

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global HD SET-TOP BOX (STB) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of HD SET-TOP BOX (STB) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global HD SET-TOP BOX (STB) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the HD SET-TOP BOX (STB) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of HD SET-TOP BOX (STB) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global HD SET-TOP BOX (STB) by Players

Chapter Four: HD SET-TOP BOX (STB) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global HD SET-TOP BOX (STB) Market Forecast

