Healthcare Biometrics Market : Analyzing Growth by focusing on Top Key Operating Vendors

The report meticulously analyses the essential details of the Healthcare Biometrics Market with the help of a detailed and professional analysis. Described in a ground-up manner, the report presents an all-encompassing overview of the market based on the factors that are predictable to have a substantial and determinate impact on the market’s developmental prospects over the prognosis period.

Market Analysis:

According to Verified Market Intelligence, the global healthcare biometrics market was valued at USD 1,182.4 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5,701.25 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Biometrics is a term which refers to the technology used for measurement of people’s unique behavioural and physical characteristics. It’s mainly used for the identification, authentication and recognition of individuals who are under surveillance.

Increased cases of false identity and data breach in healthcare, increased funding in the same sector from government, ease provided due to contactless biometric systems and implementation of such systems by major players has been driving the growth of the global healthcare biometrics market. Apart from this, high installation cost, high maintenance and security risks of data stored in biometric systems hinder the overall growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Fujitsu Ltd.

3M cogent, Inc.

DXC Technology company

NEC Corporation

Lumidigm

Morpho

Imprivata, Inc.

Suprema, Inc.

Bio-key International, Inc.

Zkteco, Inc.

