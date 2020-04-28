Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Size,Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast by 2023

Ameco Research include new market research report Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Insights, Forecast 2023 to its huge collection of research reports.

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Information by Product type (Biopharmaceuticals, Vaccines, Clinical Trial Materials and Others), Services (Storage, Transportation, Packaging and Others), Storage Techniques (Electrical refrigeration, Dry Ice, Gel Packs, Liquid nitrogen and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America) – Global Forecast by 2023

Market analysis

Healthcare cold chain logistics has recently gained a great potential in the field of healthcare sector. The supply chain and the manufacturing has always been a major factor in the healthcare industry. Various modern pharmaceutical products needs a better environment for maintaining their level of potency that make the cold chain highly significant. However, the cold chain is an elaborated and a complex process and its penetration is moderate in the developing economies. Factors including poor regulatory framework and lack of better infrastructure in the developing economies is hampering the market growth. The global healthcare cold chain logistics market is expected to reach the value of USD 16,588.3 Mn by the year 2023.

Market segmentation

The global healthcare cold chain logistics market is classified on the basis of its product type, services, storage techniques and regional analysis. On the basis of its product, the market is classified as Biopharmaceuticals, Clinical trial materials, Vaccines, Others. Based on its services, the market is bifurcated into Storage, Packaging, Transportation, Others. On the basis of its storage techniques the market is segmented into Electrical refrigeration, Gel Packs, Liquid nitrogen, Dry Ice, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global healthcare cold chain logistics market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

FedEx, Marken, American Airlines, Inc., Cavalier Logistics, DHL international GmbH, KUEHNE + NAGEL, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, DB Schenker, among others are some of the major players in the global healthcare cold chain logistics market.

