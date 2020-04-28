Hearth Market 2019 Growth Rate by Application, Manufacturers and Forecast by 2025

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Hearth Market was valued at USD 15.02 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 20.78 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.65% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Hearth?

A hearth can be defined as the floor of a fireplace. This area can be made of various materials such as brick and stone. The heath is made from a non-combustible material and is designed to protect your home’s floor from flying embers, sparks, radiant heat and burning logs that may roll out of the fireplace. Hearths can be used for with fuel types such as gas, electricity, pellets, and wood.

Global Hearth Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors such as the protection that the hearth provides from radiant heat, burning logs, and flying embers as well as the prospect of achieving more of a traditional look to the home are driving the market while factors such as the cost of the hearth as well as the maintenance required to upkeep the hearth are restraining the growth of the market.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Hearth Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Global Hearth Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Hearth Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Travis Industries, HNI Corporation (Hearth & Home Technologies), Innovative Hearth Products, Hearth Products Controls, Empire Comfort Systems, FPI Fireplace Products, Napoleon Products (Wolf Steel Ltd.), Hearthstone Stoves, Montigo, Pacific Energy. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Hearth Market, By Fuel Type

• Wood

• Electricity

• Pellet

• Gas

Global Hearth Market, By Product

• Insert

• Fireplace

• Stove

Global Hearth Market, By Placement

• Indoor Hearth

• Portable Hearth

• Outdoor Hearth

Global Hearth Market, By Application

• Residential

• Institutional

• Commercial

• Hospitality

Global Hearth Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

