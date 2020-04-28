High Content Screening Market Research Report, Industry Size On Genedata, Merck Group, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, And Other
High content screening Industry accounted to USD XX.XX billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. High content screening market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).
- GE Healthcare
- Danaher
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- PerkinElmer, Inc
- Tecan Trading AG
- BioTek Instruments, Inc
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Merck KGaA
- Genedata AG
- Cell Signaling Technologies
Others are Molecular Devices, LLC., Thorlabs, Inc., EVOTEC, Essen BioScience, and IntelliCyt Corp., among others. The report includes market shares of high content screening market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America. This is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.
- The global high content screening market is segmented based on
- Product type
- Application
- End user
- Distribution channel
- Geography
- Based on product type, the global high content screening market is segmented into
- Cell imaging and analysis system
- Flow cytometry
- Consumable
- Software and service
- The global high content screening market is segmented based on
- On the basis of application, the global high content screening market is segmented into
- Primary and secondary screening
- toxicity studies
- Target identification
- Validation
- Based on geography, the global high content screening market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
- North America is expected to dominate the market.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints: Global High Content Screening Market
- Technological advancements in high content screening solutions
- Growth in funding for cellular research
- Rising need for cost containment in pharmaceutical R&D
- High cost of high content screening instruments
- Government regulations
- Lack of properly skilled labors
