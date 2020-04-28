High-Temperature Gasket Materials Market Outlook, Emerging Trends, New Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2024 having Players : Auburn Manufacturing Inc., Flexitallic Group and 3M

On the basis of material type, the high-temperature gasket materials market has been categorized into graphite, fluorosilicone, fiber glass, ceramic, mica, Teflon, silicon, stainless steel and alloy, and others, where “others” include liquid gaskets materials and Thermiculite.

The major factor driving the growth of the high-temperature gasket materialsmarket is the recovery in oil prices, which is also aiding the establishment and expansion of refineries. After witnessing a sharp decline in the oil and gas prices over the past few years, the oil prices have started recovering, which is resulting in fresh investments for facility expansion in the oil and gas industry.

The major trend being witnessed in the high-temperature gasket materials market is the increased investments for boosting the production of the material. Witnessing rapid development and expansion in end-use domains, such as chemicals, oil and gas, and power generation, across different countries across the world, the companies engaged in the production of gasket materials are also looking into expanding their production capacity.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Some of the major companies operating in the global high-temperature gasket materials market are Auburn Manufacturing Inc., TEADIT International Produktions GmbH, Flexitallic Group Inc., Atlantic Gasket Corporation, San Diego Seal Inc., Garlock Sealing Technologies, Spetech Sp. z o.o. Uszczelnienia Techniczne – Przemysłowe, 3M Company, Advanced Sealing Inc., Hoosier Gasket Corporation, British Gasket Limited, Klinger Limited, and Permatex Inc.

