Hop Extracts Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2018-2026

The curative powers of botanicals have been a subject of constant study given the growing number of critical issues plaguing human health coupled with the need for safe and effective treatment options. A recent study throws light on the restorative powers of hops extract in addressing women’s health issues – more specifically in the alleviation of symptoms pertaining to menopause including hot flashes, anxiety, and night sweats. While traditional hormone replacement therapy is currently the most preferred treatment option for reducing menopause symptoms, women are moving towards botanical alternatives such as hops extract as a natural cure. While hops extract is known to lessen the symptoms of menopause in women based on anecdotal evidence, newer studies suggest hops extract could have potential cancer fighting properties.

Hops extract comprises a multitude of bioactive compounds with biological targets such as xanthohumol that induces detoxification enzyme synthesis, protecting women from cancerous growths resulting from an over-exposure to estrogen; and 8-prenylnaringenin that inhibits the enzyme aromatase – a target in several U.S FDA approved drugs prescribed for breast cancer. Xanthohumol present in hops extract is a potential cancer prevention compound and is known to be good for both pre- and post-menopausal health in women. With its estrogenic effect, 8-prenylnaringenin provides relief from the symptoms of menopause to women in the post-menopausal phase.

Besides its use as a herbal supplement, hops extract also finds wide application across the food and beverages and cosmetics industries. This is pushing revenue growth in the global hops extract market, according to a new market intelligence outlook published by Persistence Market Research. According to the report, the global market for hops extract is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,394.5 Mn by the end of 2018 and this is projected to increase to US$ 1,784.1 Mn by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 3.1% during the eight year period from 2018 to 2026.

Rising Adoption in the Manufacturing of Beer and Flavored Alcoholic Drinks and Increasing Traction in the Cosmetics Industry to Fuel Hops Extract Market Revenue Growth

Beer is one of the most consumed alcoholic beverages in the world and one of the primary ingredients used to manufacture beer is hops extract. A steady rise in beer consumption across the world is directly fueling demand for hops extract and is expected to push revenues in the global hops extract market. Manufacturers of alcoholic beverages are launching new drinks with a variety of flavors to attract their target customer base. Launches of new varieties of beer are anticipated to increase in the coming years. This will undoubtedly spur the demand for hops extract and consequently fuel revenue growth of the global hops extract market.

Hops extract is also a key ingredient in several natural skin care products to treat conditions associated with dry skin. Certain facial products incorporate hops extract as a calming agent, as the high tannin content in hops extract is considered to help reduce inflammation of the skin. Hops extract also facilitates detoxification and is a natural remedy to flush out toxins from the skin. The beneficial properties of hops extract in skin care has led to a widespread adoption across the cosmetics industry, and this is further expected to boost revenue growth of the global hops extract market.

The Hops Extract Market is Not Devoid of Challenges

While some factors favoring the increased adoption of hops extract are pushing revenues in the global market, the hops extract market is not without its share of challenges. Firstly, the implementation of stringent rules and regulations on the global alcohol industry could have an adverse impact on the demand for hops extract. The governments of several countries have imposed bans on direct advertising of alcohol based products owing to the ill effects of excessive consumption of alcohol on human health. As a result, information on several new brands of alcoholic beverages do not reach consumers. This is likely to have a negative effect on the growth of the alcoholic beverages sector, hindering revenue prospects of hops extract as a result.

Another challenge being faced by the global market for hops extract pertains to manufacturing costs. The extraction of hops is a complex process involving multiple steps that incur high costs. This cost burden is eventually passed on to the end products that utilize hops extract and this can be a restraining factor in revenue growth of the global hops extract market.