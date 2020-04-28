Hydraulic Dock Leveler Market Size, 2019 Analysis, Researches, Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Hydraulic Dock Leveler Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Hydraulic dock leveler is mainly consists of an adjustable platform and a hydraulic pump, used to achieve fast cargo handling as auxiliary equipment. Its height-adjusting function allows the connection between truck and warehouse dock; forklift trucks and other transport vehicles can get inside the truck directly to hand cargos.

Scope of the Report:

North America and China, is the main production base of hydraulic dock leveler, key manufacturers: Rite-Hite, Niuli, MCGUIRE, Kelley, Poweramp, Blue Giant, Pentalift, Nova, Nordock, Perma Tech, Beacon, Niuli, Perma Tech, Niuli, Da Cheng are mostly located here. The Sales of hydraulic dock leveler was 424 K Units in 2015, of which 53.85% is produced in USA and China.

China, USA and Europe are the major sales markets, with global market share of 26.63%, 27.22% and 24.78% in 2015. But the market share of these regions is gradually declined, and the market in other areas is expanding year by year.

Fixed Hydraulic Dock Leveler is the most popular product type nowadays for its convenience, and will account for a growing market share due to the rapid development of urban logistics industry.

The worldwide market for Hydraulic Dock Leveler is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Hydraulic Dock Leveler in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rite-Hite

Pentalift

Nordock

Blue Giant

McGuire

Kelley

Poweramp

Beacon

Nova

Niuli

Perma Tech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile Hydraulic Dock Leveler

Fixed Hydraulic Dock Leveler

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Harbor

Warehouse

Others

