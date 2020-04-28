Image Recognition Market Key Manufacturers, Scope and Business Outlook 2019

The new research from Global QYResearch on Image Recognition Market Overview Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

We can provide sample pages for the better understanding of this report. Request Sample of This Report at: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/592463

Image recognition, in the context of machine vision, is the ability of software to identify objects, places, people, writing and actions in images. Computers can use machine vision technologies in combination with a camera and artificial intelligence software to achieve image recognition.

North America holds the largest share of the global market. Higher adoption of new and advanced technologies such as mobile application security solutions is driving the growth of this regional market. The image recognition market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the high adoption of cloud, mobility, and infrastructure management solutions to address information security. The global Image Recognition market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Image Recognition volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Image Recognition market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Qualcomm

NEC

Google

LTU Technologies

Catchoom Technologies

Honeywell

Hitachi

Slyce

Wikitude

Attrasoft Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Code Recognition

Digital Image Processing

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition Segment by Application

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: http://globalqyresearch.com/global-image-recognition-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Image Recognition Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Image Recognition

1.2 Image Recognition Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Image Recognition Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Code Recognition

1.2.3 Digital Image Processing

1.2.4 Facial Recognition

1.2.5 Object Recognition

1.2.6 Pattern Recognition

1.2.7 Optical Character Recognition

1.3 Image Recognition Segment by Application

1.3.1 Image Recognition Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Media & Entertainment

1.3.4 Retail & Consumer Goods

1.3.5 IT & Telecom

1.3.6 Government

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Image Recognition Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Image Recognition Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Image Recognition Market Size

1.5.1 Global Image Recognition Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Image Recognition Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Image Recognition Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Image Recognition Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Image Recognition Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Image Recognition Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Image Recognition Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Image Recognition Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Image Recognition Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Image Recognition Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Image Recognition Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Image Recognition Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Image Recognition Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Image Recognition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Image Recognition Production

3.4.1 North America Image Recognition Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Image Recognition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Image Recognition Production

3.5.1 Europe Image Recognition Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Image Recognition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Image Recognition Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Image Recognition Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Image Recognition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Image Recognition Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Image Recognition Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Image Recognition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Image Recognition Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Image Recognition Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Image Recognition Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Image Recognition Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Image Recognition Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Image Recognition Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Image Recognition Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Image Recognition Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Image Recognition Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Image Recognition Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Image Recognition Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Image Recognition Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Image Recognition Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Image Recognition Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Image Recognition Business

7.1 Qualcomm

7.1.1 Qualcomm Image Recognition Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Image Recognition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Qualcomm Image Recognition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 NEC

7.2.1 NEC Image Recognition Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Image Recognition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 NEC Image Recognition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Google

7.3.1 Google Image Recognition Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Image Recognition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Google Image Recognition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 LTU Technologies

7.4.1 LTU Technologies Image Recognition Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Image Recognition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 LTU Technologies Image Recognition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Catchoom Technologies

7.5.1 Catchoom Technologies Image Recognition Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Image Recognition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Catchoom Technologies Image Recognition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Honeywell

7.6.1 Honeywell Image Recognition Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Image Recognition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Honeywell Image Recognition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hitachi

7.7.1 Hitachi Image Recognition Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Image Recognition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hitachi Image Recognition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Slyce

7.8.1 Slyce Image Recognition Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Image Recognition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Slyce Image Recognition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Wikitude

7.9.1 Wikitude Image Recognition Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Image Recognition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Wikitude Image Recognition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Attrasoft

7.10.1 Attrasoft Image Recognition Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Image Recognition Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Attrasoft Image Recognition Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Image Recognition Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Image Recognition Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Image Recognition

8.4 Image Recognition Industrial Chain Analysis

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

Buy Now This Report From Here: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/592463

Follow our other sites for more information :

Uniquenew

Electronicmarketreports

Electronicsproductandservices



About Us:

Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact Us:

Ginza wall building 5F, 6-13-16, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0061, Japan.

[email protected]

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-qy-research/about/

twitter : https://twitter.com/gqyresearch