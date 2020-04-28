Industrial Ethernet Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2017-2025

The need for collecting data from various sources (sensors installed in machines) in a factory for real-time control, motion and safety, automation, analysing historical trend and performance planning has led to the adoption of industrial IoT. Industrial IoT facilitate machine to machine communication and automation and integrate sensor data. However, it requires a seamless network infrastructure to support data transfer. This industrial network infrastructure is industrial Ethernet. Industrial Ethernet are rugged in nature and can withstand extreme temperature, humidity and vibration, therefore these are suitable for industrial or factory setup. Industrial Ethernet fits perfectly for industrial IoT as it provides high transmission speeds up to 1 GBit/s making it a platform of choice for factories. Therefore, rapid adoption of industrial IoT is leading to wider deployment of industrial Ethernet.

Industrial Ethernet Market: Drivers and Restraints

The replacement of fieldbus with industrial Ethernet as the main networking technology in automation industry is driving the demand for industrial Ethernet. Industrial Ethernet has superior bandwidth, easy scalability and are cost-effective. In contrast to fieldbus, industrial Ethernet can also consolidate many networks and infrastructure, thus making it a cost-effective automation platform. PROFINET and Modbus TCP are increasingly being used as replacements for various fieldbuses in factories. Further, increasing demand of cloud services is also changing data centre infrastructure, creating need for high bandwidth cables. This is also one of the major factors driving the industrial Ethernet market.

However, industrial Ethernet handle a broad range of data traffic than Fieldbus. In addition to the data from devices, industrial Ethernet also handles data from other sources like network management and diagnostics protocols. Therefore managing large amount of real-time data affects the industrial Ethernet’s performance. Further, replacing the old infrastructure with new infrastructure also poses as one of the challenges for the market.

Global Industrial Ethernet Market Players

Some of the prominent players in the Industrial Ethernet Market include ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation, B&R Automation, Belden Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Innovasic, Inc. (Acquired by Analog Devices), Moxa Inc., Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric and Siemens AG.

