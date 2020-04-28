Industrial Starch Market Production Volume, Growth rate and Future Opportunities from 2019-2026

Verified Market Research

Starches are commonly obtained from food sources such as potato, wheat, maize etc. and has numerous application in different industries such as food, paper, textile, printing and many more. In the food and beverage industry, it is used in the manufacturing of various food products such as jellies, jam, fruit drinks etc. Apart from this, it has various other applications in non-food industries such as producing pharmaceuticals, papermaking, printing and cosmetics and many more.

Rising demand for ready-to-eat foods and multifunctional application of starch, starch derivatives & sweeteners in the diverse range of end-use industries has been driving the global industrial starch market. On the other hand, the growing demand for Gum Arabica and high R & D costs involved might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Cargill

Altia Industrial Services

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Royal Cosum

Ingredion

The Tereos Group

Tate and Lyle PLC

Roquette Freres

Agrana Beteiligungs AG

Grain Processing Corporation

