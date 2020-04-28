Intelligent Process Automation Market by Major Players: Accenture, IBM, Cognizant, Genpact, Atos, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Capgemini and Forecast 2018 To 2025

The top segments in the market have been highlighted clearly in this report for the readers to understand in a précised manner. These segments have been presented by giving information on their current and predicted state by the end of the forecast period. The information presented would help the upcoming players to gauge the investment scope within the segments and sub-segments of the global Intelligent Process Automation Market.

The ‘Global Intelligent Process Automation Market 2018-2025 Market Research Report’ is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Intelligent Process Automation Market with a focus on the respective market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Intelligent Process Automation Market and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The Top Key Players include: Accenture, IBM, Cognizant, Genpact, Atos, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Capgemini, Xerox Corporation, Pegasystems, Wipro, EXL Service, Thoughtonomy, Happiest Minds, Avasant, CGI Group, UiPath, HCL Technologies, Symphony Ventures,, Avanade,, Tech Mahindra,, Blue Prism,, Virtual Operations,, Sutherland Global Services.

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Key Segments:

On the Basis of Type:

Natural Language Processing

Machine & Deep Learning

Neural Networks

Computer Vision

Virtual Agents

Others

On the Basis of Application:

IT & Telecom

Transport & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

On the Basis of Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for each company. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Intelligent Process Automation Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Intelligent Process Automation Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Intelligent Process Automation Market before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Intelligent Process Automation Market covering all important parameters.

The Global Intelligent Process Automation Market is an exceptionally divided, niche market with the presence of a limited number of merchants. Suppliers in the market participate based on estimation, development, benefit, reputation, distribution, and promotion. As the market is still in its development stage, small merchants with inventive solutions have the odds of being acquired by leading players in the market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Research Methodology Research approach Scope, definition, and assumptions Data sources

Market Outlook Introduction Key trends Market drivers Market restraints Market opportunities Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis PESTEL analysis Value chain analysis Integration comparison Intelligent Process Automation Market Overview, By Type Global Intelligent Process Automation Market share, by weighing Segmentation 1, 2017 & 2025 Natural Language Processing Machine & Deep Learning Neural Networks Computer Vision Virtual Agents Others Intelligent Process Automation Market Overview, By Application Global Intelligent Process Automation Market share, by Segmentation 2, 2017 & 2025 IT & Telecom Transport & Logistics Media & Entertainment Healthcare Others Intelligent Process Automation Market Overview, By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America Industry Structure Competitive landscape analysis, 2017 Strategic framework Company Profiles Accenture Company overview Product offerings Financial performance Recent initiatives IBM Company overview Product offerings Financial performance Recent initiatives Cognizant Company overview Product offerings Financial performance Recent initiatives HCL Technologies Company overview Product offerings Financial performance Recent initiatives Infosys Company overview Product offerings Financial performance



