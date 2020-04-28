Internet Providers in Uganda

Simplified and the converged licensing regime has reduced the barriers to the market entry, increased competition and has helped to be able to reduce the services costs for the consumers. The new license obligations enforced in late 2018 is going to ensure national internet coverage during 2019. Uganda’s mobile market has been overcrowded that has gone on to encourage some market consolidation over the years. It has been able to result in some casualties, and this is including K2 telecom and the Vodafone Uganda, that both got to struggle to be able to compete. The key development:

• The government gets to sell the majority stake in the Uganda Telecom to the teleology holdings.

• The sim card registration leads to large drop in the subscriber’s numbers.

• Google considers the project look for Uganda.

• The regulator enforces the mobile broadband coverage obligations (nationally) on the mobile service licensees.

• Ericsson gets to deploy the converged Wallet platform for the MTN Uganda.

• The Vodafone Uganda files for the bankruptcy protection.

• Report update including regulators market data to June 2018, the operator data to Q3 2018 as well as the recent market developments.

