Linear Motion Systems Market by Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Drivers & Demand Analysis, Forecast 2019 to 2024

Industrial machinery is prevalent among many different fields of industry. Linear motion is one of the basic mechanisms that design in the machinery. Linear motion utilizes sliding and rolling motions to transfer power and displacement into guiding linear-movement.This mechanism is considered to be one of the most important factors in every industrial field.

Linear motion systems consist of linear rail, rail tables, guides, actuators, sliders, which help the manufacturing facility to continuously transfer products in a conveyor belt, or push it across for packaging.

Rising revenue from the replacement activities, high demand for linear motion systems in automotive industry and rapid industrialization in emerging countries are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. Meanwhile, demand for linear motion products in the electronics and electronics-assembly industries — particularly for battery manufacturing facilities and improved global economic conditions — have facilitated growth. However, lack of effective product differentiation is one of the major factors hampering the market growth.

With expected revenue of $1778.68 million in 2018, China would be the largest regional market for linear motion products. The whole APAC region, owing to the rapid industrial development across countries such as China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Taiwan, the linear motion systems market will post impressive growth in the coming years. Additionally, the growth of the automation segment will also fuel the demand for linear motion systems stock in this region.

According to this study, over the next five years the Linear Motion Systems market will register a 7.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11300 million by 2024, from US$ 7360 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Linear Motion Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Linear Motion Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Linear Motion Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single-Axis Linear Motion Systems

Multi-Axis Linear Motion Systems

Segmentation by application:

Material Handling

Machine Tools

Robotics

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

THK

Bosch Rexroth

Thomson

Rollon

SKF

SCHNEEBERGER

Schneider Electric Motion

NIPPON BEARING

HepcoMotion

Lintech

PBC Linear

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Linear Motion Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Linear Motion Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Linear Motion Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Linear Motion Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Linear Motion Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

