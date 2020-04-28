Lipstick Market Segment by Application, Size, Trend, Overview, Gross Margin and Forecast To 2025

Global Lipstick Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Lipstick Market was valued at USD 12.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Lipstick?

Lipstick can be defined as a cosmetic product that is made up of oils, waxes, pigments and emollients. This cosmetic product is applied in order to be able to provide color, protection, as well as texture to the lips. Lipsticks often times, based on the company, come in a variety of colors. Lipstick is a cosmetic product containing pigments, oils, waxes, and emollients that apply color, texture, and protection to the lips.

Lipsticks also act as a type of lip balm, by providing lip balms, by adding both hydration as well as color to the lips. Lipstick is most often, but not exclusively worn by women and can be defined as one of the most commonly used makeup products in the world. With the increasing availability of as well as usage of lipsticks, the global lipstick market is.

Global Lipstick Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Several factors are driving the lipstick market such as its flexibility in type (lipstick typically comes in matte as well as gloss), the wide range of channels by which lipstick is sold; the ease of availability allows for the growth of the lipstick market as well as the wide range of colors and features that lipsticks come in, allowing for a wide variety of the product. Factors such as the costliness of the product as well as the questionable composition of some lipsticks are restraining the growth of the lipstick market.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Lipstick Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the

Global Lipstick Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Lipstick Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Coty Inc., Christian Dior SE, Avon Products Inc., INGLOT Cosmetics, ABLE C&C Co. Ltd., L’Oreal International, The Este Lauder Companies Inc., Revlon Inc., Chanel S.A. and Shiseido Company Limited. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players.

Global Lipstick Market, By Product Type

Gloss

Matte

Others

Global Lipstick Market, By Distribution Channel

Multi Branded Retail Stores

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores/Departmental

Others

Global Lipstick Market Geographic Scope

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil

Rest of the World

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• The competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post sales analyst support

