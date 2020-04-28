Lithotripsy Device Market To 2026 : Lumenis Ltd., Dornier MedTech, Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd., STORZ MEDICAL AG, Medispec Ltd.

The worldwide market for lithotripsy device is anticipated to witness a rise at a 4.4% CAGR for the duration of the assessment, 2026 and reach a market valuation of US$ 1,096 Million towards the end of 2026. This expansion for the foremost part is due to growing occurrences of kidney stones. In recent year’s lithotripsy has turned into the most favored method for the treatment of kidney stones. This has been majorly because of the upside of its positive patient outcomes, less recovery time, low cost and relative safety. Furthermore, the intracorporeal lithotripsy devices can treat all constitutions of kidney stones and have a high achievement rate for ureteral stones with no foremost complications. However, lack of advancement and the business’ interest in funding more youthful technologies are the prominent aspects controlling the expansion of the worldwide market for lithotripsy devices.

Geographically, Europe regional market dominates the overall market value share and is likely to touch US$ 308 Million towards 2026 end. The Asia-Pacific excluding China region will be accounting for the second biggest market value share that is then trailed by North America. This region and Europe jointly comprise about 51% of the overall market share in the said period. Latin America and MEA are likely to remain the highest expanding regions owing to increasing healthcare efforts.

Lithotripsy is a therapeutic process utilized for treating stones and kidney stones in different organs, for example, liver or gallbladder. The kidney stones, for the most part, leave the body by urination; on the other hand, at times the body can’t pass big stones by urination and might cause urinary tract infections, severe pain and bleeding. The overall market is broadly categorized product types namely extracorporeal lithotripsy device and intracorporeal lithotripsy device. The extracorporeal lithotripsy device category is projected to lead the overall market with over 70.0% over the assessment period. This category is likely to reflect incremental prospects of US$ 208.4 Million to touch the estimation of US$ 777 Million towards 2026 end. However, the intracorporeal lithotripsy devices category will be growing at the quicker pace in contrast to extracorporeal lithotripsy devices and will be growing with the 5.4% CAGR.

In terms of the modality, the worldwide market includes portable and standalone lithotripsy device. In terms of the end user, the worldwide market is categorized into specialty clinics, ASC’s and hospitals. Of these, hospitals will be dominating the market reflecting an incremental prospect of US$ 202.2 Million and 4.2% CAGR.

The prominent market players active in the worldwide market are Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens Healthineers AG, Lumenis Ltd., Dornier MedTech, Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd., STORZ MEDICAL AG, Medispec Ltd., Direx Group, GEMSS Co., Ltd., EDAP TMS S.A. and Others.

