Luxury Bedding Market to Grow at 2.4% CAGR and Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2025
This report studies the global market size of Luxury Bedding in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Luxury Bedding in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Luxury Bedding market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Bedding, also known as bedclothes or bed linen, is the materials laid above the mattress of a bed for hygiene, warmth, protection of the mattress, and decorative effect. Bedding is the removable and washable portion of a human sleeping environment. Multiple sets of bedding for each bed will often be washed in rotation and/or changed seasonally to improve sleep comfort at varying room temperatures. In American English, the word bedding generally does not include the mattress, bed frame, or bed base (such as box-spring), while in British English it does. In Australian and New Zealand English, bedding is often called Manchester, in this report, we use American standards. And the Luxury Bedding.
Europe was the largest revenue market with a market share of 34.22% in 2012 and 32.63% in 2017 with an increase of -1.59 %. North America and China ranked the second and third market with the market share of 26.81% and 10.80% in 2016.
Luxury Bedding companies are mainly from Europe and United States, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are WestPoint, Pacific Coast and Hollander, with the revenue market share of 9.80%, 6.99% and 5.67% in 2016.
The growth of the Luxury Bedding market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of new kinds of coatings as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient.
In 2017, the global Luxury Bedding market size was 2140 million US$ and is forecast to 2590 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luxury Bedding market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Luxury Bedding include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Luxury Bedding include
WestPoint
Pacific Coast
Hollander
Sferra
Frette
CRANE & CANOPY
Sampedro
ANICHINI
Luolai
John Cotton
DEA
Yvesdelorme
KAUFFMANN
1888 Mills
Fabtex
Remigio Pratesi
Canadian Down & Feather
K&R Interiors
Downlite
BELLINO
Garnier Thiebaut
Peacock Alley
Market Size Split by Type
Three Piece-suit Bedclothes
Duvet
Pillow
Mattress Protectors
Other Objects
Market Size Split by Application
Personal
Hotel
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
