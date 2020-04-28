Luxury Bedding Market to Grow at 2.4% CAGR and Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2025

This report studies the global market size of Luxury Bedding in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Luxury Bedding in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Luxury Bedding market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Bedding, also known as bedclothes or bed linen, is the materials laid above the mattress of a bed for hygiene, warmth, protection of the mattress, and decorative effect. Bedding is the removable and washable portion of a human sleeping environment. Multiple sets of bedding for each bed will often be washed in rotation and/or changed seasonally to improve sleep comfort at varying room temperatures. In American English, the word bedding generally does not include the mattress, bed frame, or bed base (such as box-spring), while in British English it does. In Australian and New Zealand English, bedding is often called Manchester, in this report, we use American standards. And the Luxury Bedding.

Europe was the largest revenue market with a market share of 34.22% in 2012 and 32.63% in 2017 with an increase of -1.59 %. North America and China ranked the second and third market with the market share of 26.81% and 10.80% in 2016.

Luxury Bedding companies are mainly from Europe and United States, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are WestPoint, Pacific Coast and Hollander, with the revenue market share of 9.80%, 6.99% and 5.67% in 2016.

The growth of the Luxury Bedding market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of new kinds of coatings as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient.

In 2017, the global Luxury Bedding market size was 2140 million US$ and is forecast to 2590 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luxury Bedding market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Luxury Bedding include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Luxury Bedding include

WestPoint

Pacific Coast

Hollander

Sferra

Frette

CRANE & CANOPY

Sampedro

ANICHINI

Luolai

John Cotton

DEA

Yvesdelorme

KAUFFMANN

1888 Mills

Fabtex

Remigio Pratesi

Canadian Down & Feather

K&R Interiors

Downlite

BELLINO

Garnier Thiebaut

Peacock Alley

Market Size Split by Type

Three Piece-suit Bedclothes

Duvet

Pillow

Mattress Protectors

Other Objects

Market Size Split by Application

Personal

Hotel

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

