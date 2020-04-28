Magnolia Bark Extract Market Profitable Investment Decision : Industry Outlook By

The global magnolia bark extract market is expected to be in growth mode in the coming years. From its early use as an ancient herbal remedy, magnolia bark extract is increasingly finding application in modern nutrition and dietary practices. Commercially, magnolia bark extract is currently available in the U.S. and throughout Europe.

Magnolia bark extract is used as a dietary supplement to help stimulate a relaxed state and to promote sound sleep. In 2012, researchers demonstrated that magnolia bark helps to induce sleep in animals. It acts by binding to GABA receptors in the brain, thereby lowering the time to fall asleep.

Clinical studies also suggest health benefits of magnolia bark extract for improving cortisol and glucocorticoid level and to reduce inflammation. A number of studies also demonstrate the use of magnolia bark extract to treat digestion problems, inflammation, stress, headache, asthma, and weight loss. Magnolia flower bud is used for runny nose, sinus pain, facial dark spots, headache, and hay fever.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26525

Magnolia is said to induce anxiety-reducing symptoms in animals. Clinical studies suggest that magnolia bark has the potency to reduce anxiety level. However, clinical studies of magnolia bark have so far been conducted with other herbs, which makes it difficult to determine if the results obtained are from magnolia bark alone. The effects of magnolia bark for reducing anxiety were known to ancient Chinese medical practitioners long before modern medicine started experiments on the same.

Magnolia bark might also help increase steroid production in the body to treat asthma. Although promising, the results of these studies are not conclusive and more studies need to be carried out to establish the efficacy of these treatments

Magnolia officinalis is an herbaceous perennial plant which belongs to Magnoliaceae family and its bark has been used as a traditional Chinese medicine to increase immunity of the body and cure plethora. Magnolia Bark extract is a rich source of vitamin E and D and has been used for the treatment of abdominal pain, abdominal blotting, nausea and indigestion. The flower buds of Magnolia officinalis has been used for the treatment of common cold as well. Magnolia Bark extract has powerful anti-oxidant properties which acts as a good anti-ageing and anti-allergic agent. Ongoing research has found that the two chemical found in magnolia bark extract namely “honokiol” and “magnolol” are thousand times more powerful than vitamin E in anti-oxidant activity. Traditionally it has also been used to treat thrombotic stroke, fever, muscular pain, abdominal fullness, constipation, and nervous disorders

Magnolia bark extract market is segmented on the basis of form, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of form the market is segmented into solid and powder form. On the basis of application the magnolia extract is segmented into pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry. The growing demand for health supplement is boosting the pharmaceutical segment to a great extant and the on-going research on its anti-oxidant properties may further widen the scope in cosmetic industry as well. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty store and online stores. Supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to hold a relatively higher share in the magnolia bark extract market, followed by online store.

Regional segment for the market of Magnolia Bark extract is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan, Europe and MEA. Among these segment North America is expected to be the represent major share in terms of value and is expected to dominant the market during the forecast period. Europe region is expected to be the second leading contributor of the magnolia bark extract market. In Europe region countries such as Germany and France holds the key market for magnolia bark extract.

Request for Customization @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=26525

Rise in demand for anti-ageing cream is expected to drive the growth of global magnolia bark extract market as antioxidants present in the bark helps in preventing free radical damage of the body. Magnolia bark extract is not only a rich source of resveratrol but it also exhibits some special properties such as enables in stimulating eNOS activity, prevents clotting of blood, prevents the oxidation of LDL cholesterol and reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. It also helps in reducing obesity and slowing the rate of aging. These versatile properties of magnolia bark extract is expected to drive the magnolia bark extract market to a greater extant. Increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with magnolia bark extract is expected to drive the market in the coming future. Magnolia Bark extract offers various health benefits such as it helps to reduce body fat, helps in the treatment of asthma, helps to reduce anxiety, depression and also promotes better sleep and also helps to improve glucocorticoid levels of the body which is expected to bolster the growth of the magnolia bark extract market during the forecast period. Magnolia bark extract is also known to improve cortisol levels which helps in the metabolism of body and maintain healthy brain functioning, which is further expected to fuel market growth in the near future.