Manifold Absolute Pressure Sensor Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2026

The manifold absolute pressure sensor (MAP sensor) is one of the sensors used in an internal combustion engine’s electronic control system. The MAP sensor provides instantaneous manifold pressure information to the engine’s electronic control unit (ECU), in engines that are typically fuel injected. MAP sensor is used mostly as an alternative to sensors for engine load. Relatively low cost of MAP sensor is the prime reason for its wide distribution. It can be located in the engine compartment as a separate component or integrated in the onboard controller. Most of the modern generation vehicles work on MAP sensors as such sensor helps to generate efficient consumption of fuel. The data provided by the MAP sensor is used to calculate air density and determine the engine’s air mass flow rate. This data determines the required fuel metering for optimum combustion and influences the flux of ignition timing. A manifold absolute pressure sensor may be used to determine the air pressure in the intake manifold relative to atmospheric pressure. The most common MAP sensor technology uses micro machined piezoresistive sensors. The MAP sensor is typically located in the air cleaner, fender wall, firewall, intake manifold or under the dash. Such Sensors provide accurate air pressure measurement to very fine tolerances for efficient engine performance.

Demand for more secure vehicles, rising need for error free engine functionality, consumer inclination towards security as well as safety, introduction of innovative sensing technology are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global manifold absolute pressure sensor market during the forecast period. One of the important limitation of manifold absolute pressure sensor is that slight complications arises when new modifications are implemented. At times, it can get quite difficult to tune the engine with the MAP sensors. At certain times, its measurements are not as accurate as the various types of sensors for the amount of air. These are some of the factors hampering the growth of manifold absolute pressure sensor market. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to introduce innovations in this field.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=41510

The global manifold absolute pressure sensor market is segmented on the basis of pressure ratings, fuel type, vehicle type and region. On the basis of pressure ratings, the manifold absolute pressure sensor market is segmented into 1 bar, 2 bar, 3 bar and 4 bar. 1 bar MAP sensor reports barometric pressure one time, which is approximately 14.7 psi. 1 bar MAP sensors are also used on naturally aspirated vehicles. Furthermore, 2 bar or 3 bar simply mean two or three times above barometric pressure. 2 Bar MAP Sensors are used on forced induction vehicles. 2 BAR can handle a forced induction up to 14.5 psi of boost. Further, 3 BAR can handle a forced induction up to 29.0 psi of boost. On the basis of fuel type, the global manifold absolute pressure sensor market is segmented into diesel, petrol and others. On the basis of vehicle type, the manifold absolute pressure sensor market is segmented into light commercial vehicle, passenger cars, heavy vehicles and others. On the basis of application the global manifold absolute pressure sensor market is segmented into exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and barometric pressure. Geographically, the manifold absolute pressure sensor market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Some of the key players operating in the global manifold absolute pressure sensor market are Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Infineon Technologies, CTS Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Bosch, Delphi Technologies and Airtex Vehicle Electronics among others.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=41510