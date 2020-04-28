Meat Substitutes Market Size 2019, Growth Rate, Share, Trends, Demand, Development Analysis and Forecast 2026

Verified Market Research

Meat substitute also known as meat analog is a healthy food alternative for meat that is similar in chemical and aesthetic qualities such as appearance, taste, flavor, and texture of meat. They also supply an essential amount of proteins, vitamins, and minerals that are required for a healthy diet. Some examples of meat substitutes are tofu, tempeh, seitan, jackfruit, mushrooms and many more.

Rising health awareness and consumer knowledge about meat adulteration and Penetration of modernized retail chain increasing adoption levels in emerging markets have been driving the global meat substitutes market. While ill effects of meat substitutes and perception of taste might hinder the growth of the global meat substitutes market at a global level.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Morningstar Farms LLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Quorn Foods

EI Du Pont De Nemours

Amy’s Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Garden Protein International Inc.

The Nisshin Ollio Group Ltd.

MGP Ingredients

Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd.

