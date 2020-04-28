Mechanical Test Equipment Market 2019 Expected Highest Growth and Precise Outlook: MTS, Shimadzu, INSTRON, AMETEK, CIMACH

Mechanical testing reveals the elastic and inelastic behavior of a material when force is applied. A mechanical test shows whether a material or part is suitable for its intended mechanical applications by measuring elasticity, tensile strength, elongation, hardness, fracture toughness, impact resistance, stress rupture, and fatigue limit.

North America was the largest consumption market with a market share of 25.13% in 2012 and 21.53% in 2017 with an increase of 3.60 %. China and Europe ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 21.13% and 20.14% in 2016.

This market is increasingly witnessing a trend towards upgrading equipment, replacing relevant modules of existing systems and retrofitting. This is mainly due to advancements made in computer control technology, which has led to a growing focus on data collection and real time analysis. Retrofitting is attractive to end users who are always limited by low capital budgets. Yet, it challenges the sale of new equipment. To successfully deal with this challenge, companies should maintain a balance between retrofitting and selling new equipment. From another point of view, it could also be considered as an opportunity companies could take advantage of to improve their sales and market position.

The Global Mechanical Test Equipment Market was valued at 1070 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1390 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: MTS,Shimadzu,Zwick/Roell,INSTRON,Hegewald & Peschke,AMETEK,CIMACH,Tinius Olsen,Shanghai Hualong Test Instrumens,Hung Ta,Applied Test Systems,Torontech Group International

Mechanical Test Equipment Market, by Types:

Universal Testing Machine

Fatigue Testing Machine

Special Testing Machine

Mechanical Test Equipment Market, by Applications:

Manufacturing

Civil Engineering

Pharmaceutical Industry

Scientific Institutions

Others

