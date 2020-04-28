Medical Gas Analyzers Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2027

Medical gas analyzers are instruments used for determining and measuring qualitative and quantitative composition of pure medical gases, or mixtures of medical gases. Medical gases used in hospitals and other healthcare settings mainly comprise of medical air, oxygen, carbon di-oxide, nitrogen and nitrous oxide. Medical gas analyzers include equipment and instruments such as vacuum systems, regulators, flow meters, monitoring systems (such as alarms and monitors), fluidics (valves, pumps, tubing), sealing solutions, and concentrators. These instruments analyze the concentration of medical gases and their mixtures, such as oxygen-nitrous oxide, etc., along with their purities, and presence of any impurities such as water vapors, and other organic and inorganic impurities, in the medical gases. Medical gas analysis is becoming an important and integral part of patient monitoring, safety, and diagnosis along with patient treatment. The application of medical gas analysis is gaining momentum and is being implemented in various healthcare facilities worldwide.

Technological advancements in the medical gas analyzers market, with new and advanced products coming through the pipeline of major players, along with growing awareness of patient safety and monitoring among the healthcare service providers around the world, especially in the emerging economies, are some of the key drivers that are fuelling the growth of medical gas analyzers market. However, changing guidelines regarding calibration standards of analyzers, increasing burden of reimbursements on governments resulting in various organizations declining reimbursements for respiratory therapies, are some factors that are restraining the growth of medical gas analyzers in the global market

The global market for medical gas analyzers is segmented on basis of equipment, applications, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Equipment Vacuum systems Regulators Flow meters Monitoring systems Concentrators Accessories (Outlets, Hose, etc.)

Segmentation by Application Respiratory Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Anesthesia Medical Imaging Cryotherapy Laboratory Use Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Diagnostic Centers Academic Research Institutes



Based on equipment, vacuum systems contributed the largest share of the medical gas analyzers market in 2015, followed by monitoring systems .Based on application type, cardiovascular diseases segment dominated the global medical gas analyzers market. According to the American Heart Association, in 2015, cardiovascular disease is the leading global cause of deaths, with around 17.3 Mn deaths per year globally, followed by respiratory diseases. In 2013, according to World Health Organization (WHO), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders (COPD) resulted in around 3 Mn deaths worldwide. Growing number of geriatric population, has resulted in an increase in cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, and other age related diseases. Also, increasing air pollution and number of smokers, are some factors responsible for the growth of the global medical gas analyzers market.

On the basis of regional presence, global medical gas analyzers market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global medical gas analyzers market for due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption of technologies, and availability of reimbursement policies. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing air pollution especially in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Growing medical tourism industry in these countries, is likely to attract patients from across the world.

Some of the major players in global medical gas analyzers market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Matheson Tri-Gas, Airgas, GCE Holding AB, Messer Group Gmbh, Praxair, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., Novair Medical, among others. New technologically advanced products and systems being launched in the global market, along with expansion in the emerging markets, and greater focus on patient care and monitoring, have been the major strategies adopted by major players in the global medical gas analyzers market.