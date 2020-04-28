MICE Market – Tremendous Opportunity to Create Bases of Revenue by Adopting a New Mind-Set
Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) is a type of tourism in which large groups, usually planned well in advance, are brought together for a particular purpose. Recently, there has been an industry trend towards using the term ‘meetings industry’ to avoid confusion from the acronym. Other industry educators are recommending the use of “”events industry”” to be an umbrella term for the vast scope of the meeting and events profession.
Scope of the Report:
Indonesia is rich in tourism resources. The tourism industry is growing into one of Indonesia’s pillar industries, and its contribution to GDP is now 3.78%.
Indonesia’s tourism competitiveness ranks 70th in nearly 200 countries and regions around the world.
By Application, the Business Feild accounts for the largest market share which is anout 64.07% in 2017.
The global MICE market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of MICE.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the MICE market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the MICE market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
PT Pamerindo Indonesia
Pamerindo
GEM INDONESIA
Debindo-ITE
MELALI MICE
Indonesian Congress and Convention Association
Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association
Indonesia Hotel and Restaurant Association
Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies
Society of Indonesia Professional Convention Organizer
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Meetings
Incentives
Conferencing
Exhibitions
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Academic Feild
Business Feild
Political Field
Exhibitions
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: MICE Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global MICE Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global MICE Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America MICE Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe MICE Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific MICE Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America MICE Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue MICE by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global MICE Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global MICE Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global MICE Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
