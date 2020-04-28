MICE Market – Tremendous Opportunity to Create Bases of Revenue by Adopting a New Mind-Set

Global MICE Market Research Report provides information on Products, Services, Trends, Top Companies, Verticals, Countries, Material, Application, and Geography globally. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making, offers by arcognizance.com

Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) is a type of tourism in which large groups, usually planned well in advance, are brought together for a particular purpose. Recently, there has been an industry trend towards using the term ‘meetings industry’ to avoid confusion from the acronym. Other industry educators are recommending the use of “”events industry”” to be an umbrella term for the vast scope of the meeting and events profession.

Indonesia is rich in tourism resources. The tourism industry is growing into one of Indonesia’s pillar industries, and its contribution to GDP is now 3.78%.

Indonesia’s tourism competitiveness ranks 70th in nearly 200 countries and regions around the world.

By Application, the Business Feild accounts for the largest market share which is anout 64.07% in 2017.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of MICE.

This report studies the MICE market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the MICE market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

PT Pamerindo Indonesia

Pamerindo

GEM INDONESIA

Debindo-ITE

MELALI MICE

Indonesian Congress and Convention Association

Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association

Indonesia Hotel and Restaurant Association

Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies

Society of Indonesia Professional Convention Organizer

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Meetings

Incentives

Conferencing

Exhibitions

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Academic Feild

Business Feild

Political Field

Exhibitions

Others

Chapter One: MICE Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global MICE Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global MICE Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America MICE Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe MICE Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific MICE Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America MICE Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue MICE by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global MICE Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global MICE Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global MICE Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

