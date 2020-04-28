Microgrid Market – Changing Demographics to Boost Infrastructure Spending
ARCognizance.com shared report “Microgrid Market” which covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Microgrid Market. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.
Microgrid is a localized power system comprised of distributed generation assets, energy storage devices, and smart distribution technologies that interoperates through controls and software-based intelligence systems.
Request a sample of Microgrid Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/294215
Scope of the Report:
North America is currently the largest microgrid market, having captured nearly half of all vendor revenue activity. The region holds a nearly identical market share (48.59%) compared with data presented in 2016
ABB, GE and Echelon captured the top three revenue share spots in the Microgrid market in 2016. ABB dominated with 7.53 percent revenue share, followed by GE with 5.64 percent revenue share and Echelon with 5.03 percent revenue share.
The second place is Asia regions; following North America with the Revenue market share over 27.83% in 2016. Europe is another important consumption market of Microgrid Technology.
Microgrid Technology used in industry including Campus/Institutional Microgrid, Community/Utility Microgrid, Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, Military Microgrid and Remote Microgrid. Report data showed that 41.79% of the Microgrid Technology market demand in Campus/Institutional Microgrid, 24.24% in Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, and 21.28% in Community/Utility Microgrid in 2016.
There are two kinds of Microgrid Technology, which are Grid-Tied Type Microgrid and Independent Type Microgrid. Grid-Tied Type Microgrid is important in the Microgrid Technology, with a Installed Capacity market share nearly 78.30% in 2016.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Microgrid Technology industry will still be a rapid development industry. Sales of Microgrid Technology have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
The global Microgrid market is valued at 11400 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 26300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Microgrid.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Microgrid market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Microgrid market by product type and applications/end industries.
Access this report Microgrid Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-microgrid-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
ABB
GE
Echelon
S&C Electric Co
Siemens
General Microgrids
Microgrid Solar
Raytheon
Sunverge Energy
Toshiba
NEC
Aquion Energy
EnStorage
SGCC
Moixa
EnSync
Ampard
Green Energy Corp
Growing Energy Labs Inc
HOMER Energy
Spirae, Inc.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Grid-Tied Type Microgrid
Independent Type Microgrid
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commercial/Industrial Microgrid
Community/Utility Microgrid
Campus/Institutional Microgrid
Military Microgrid
Remote Microgrid
Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/294215
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Microgrid Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Microgrid Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Microgrid Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Microgrid Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Microgrid Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Microgrid Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Microgrid Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Microgrid by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Microgrid Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Microgrid Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Microgrid Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
To Check Discount of Microgrid Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/294215