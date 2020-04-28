Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market in Industry: Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2019 – 2024

Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Research Report provides information on Products, Services, Trends, Top Companies, Verticals, Countries, Material, Application, and Geography globally. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making, offers by arcognizance.com

Mobile Backend as a Service (MBaaS), also known as “”backend as a service”” (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Scope of the Report:

North America was the largest market with a market share of 46.75% in 2012 and 43.26% in 2016 with a CAGR of 97%. China ranked the second place with the market share of 19.87% in 2016.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 7.15% market share of the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) revenue market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation, Kony, Kinvey. They respectively with global production market share as 2.43%, 2.37% and 2.35% in 2016.

The Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market has been increased in accordance with the economy and technology development. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their services with high performance and quality. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

The global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market is valued at 7160 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 68400 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 45.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Kony

Kinvey

Anypresence

Appcelerator

Built.Io

KII Corporation

Cloudmine

Parse

Feedhenry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Android

iOS

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Data and Application Integration

Identity and Access Management

Usage Analytics

Support and Maintenance Service

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

