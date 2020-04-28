Mobile Payment Market May Hit $4.6 Trillion By 2023: Allie Market

The value of the mobile payment market was $601 billion in 2016, and it will reach $4,574 billion (approx. $4.6 trillion) by 2023. These are the conclusions of an Allied Market Research survey. Incidentally, major companies in this market have enabled — or are planning to enable —Bitcoin payment features in their apps.

SURVEY: THE SHORT-MESSAGE-SERVICE SEGMENT WILL CONTINUE TO GROW

The payment for goods or services or exchange of money performed through smartphones and other mobile devices is surging exponentially.

The Allied Market Research study classifies the mode of the transactions into short message service (SMS), near-field communication (NFC), and wireless application protocol (WAP). And it concludes that the SMS is the segment that will grow the most. Specifically, “The SMS segment dominated the mobile payment industry in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 33.5% during the forecast period.”

Although the mobile payment market is still in the maturity phase, customers rapidly appreciate how easy and convenient the method is. As a result, mobile phones are now replacing credit cards. Next, arguably, Bitcoin (BTC) $3925.15 +0.46% could eventually replace fiat money.

In effect, companies that dominate the mobile payment market today are already focusing on introducing Bitcoin and other crypto technologies for payment purposes.

Since Square, Inc. added Bitcoin trading features to its payment app, the value of its stock shares has skyrocketed. As of this writing, SQ is hitting a value of USD $100 per share, as shown in the chart below:

Square’s management remains optimistic about the penetration of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies into the mobile payment market. Consequently, the company relentlessly continues its efforts to expand the use of cryptocurrencies. For example, last August, the company tweeted that it was expanding the Cash App to all 50 U.S. states.

On September 22, 2017, Square obtained approval from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a new payment method patent that would allow merchants to accept any currency, including crypto ones.