Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2020

Summary

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

All you need to know, a new report on “Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market in India, By VAS Types, Delivery Platforms ,Users Regions, Verticals-Trends and Forecast: 2015-2020 ” in their database which includes the in-depth analysis and global forecast for the market. The Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market report provides an enormous info as well as sensible details based on the certainties Mobile Value Added Services Market. The Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market report provides profound sector forecast in perspective of the provincial evaluation via detailed assessment within the time span. It, in addition, passes on expansive information of the marketplace key players, sub traders, merchants, along with other supplementary sources.

Internet penetration in India has increased over the years and it has largely been possible due to enhanced quality services by telecom operators at competitive rates. Increasing quality of handsets at affordable rates, quality services by telecom providers, need of information, entertainment and M-commerce are driving the growth of mobile value added services Market.

As the Indian consumers have upgraded themselves to smartphones, popular values added services (VAS) such as short service message, astrology updates, news alerts and weather updates have been replaced by applications which have sophisticated features to meet consumer demands. Mobile-Commerce, Mobile-Governance, Mobile-Health and Mobile-Education are the future of mobile value added services (M-VAS) market in India.

Some of the major market players of mobile value added services market in India are Vodafone, Airtel, BSNL

The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of mobile value added services market in India, drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities.

It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry trends.

Some Points Of Table Of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Trends

1.2 Pest Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Evolution

4.2 Value Chain

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Drivers

4.4.1.1 Demand for smartphones and tablets with increasing wireless subscriber base

4.4.1.2 Increasing internet subscriber base

4.4.1.3 Growing entertainment services

4.4.2 Restraints

4.4.2.1 Lack of usages and promotions

4.4.2.2 Low penetration in rural regions – Local language content

4.4.3 Opportunities

4.4.3.1 Demand for LTE/4G technology in data market

4.4.3.2 Gear up– Low cost handset devices

4.4.3.3 Increasing enterprise demand and consumer demand

4.4.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

4.5 Porter 5 Forces

5 Trends & Impact

5.1 Market Trends

6 VAS Types: Market Size & Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Consumer VAS

6.2.1 Market Size & Analysis

6.3 Enterprise VAS

6.3.1 Market Size & Analysis

6.4 Network VAS

6.4.1 Market Size & Analysis

6.5 Vendor Profiles

6.5.1 IMImobile Pvt.Ltd

6.5.1.1 Overview

6.5.1.2 Financial Health

6.5.1.3 Business Units

6.5.1.3.1 Overall

6.5.1.3.2 Market Specific

6.5.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5.1.5 Business Strategy & Views

6.5.2 CanvasM Technologies Pvt Ltd

6.5.2.1 Overview

6.5.2.2 Financial Health

6.5.2.3 Business Units

6.5.2.3.1 Overall

6.5.2.3.2 Market Specific

6.5.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5.2.5 Business Strategy & Views

6.5.3 OnMobile Global Ltd

6.5.3.1 Overview

6.5.3.2 Financial Health

6.5.3.3 Business Units

6.5.3.3.1 Overall

6.5.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5.3.5 Business Strategy & Views

6.5.4 Comviva Technologies Limited

6.5.4.1 Overview

6.5.4.2 Financial Health

6.5.4.3 Business Units

6.5.4.3.1 Overall

6.5.4.3.2 Market Specific

6.5.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5.4.5 Business Strategy & Views

7 Delivery Platforms: Market Size & Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Short Message Service (SMS)

7.3 Caller Ring Back Tone (CRBT)

7.4 Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

7.5 Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

7.6 Others

8 Users: Market Size & Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Students Community

8.3 Business Community

8.4 Others

9 Regions: Market Size & Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Urban

9.3 Rural

