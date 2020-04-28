Mobile Virtualization Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2017-2025

At present, mobile virtualization technology has been adopted significantly among users due to growing smartphone usage and its cost advantages. Moreover, with the rising malware attacks on smartphones has also increased the usage of mobile virtualization as it also provides security from those attacks. This technology allow mobile phone to run multiple apps at a fraction of cost and allow proliferation of smartphone to user.

Mobile virtualization is a kind of technology that creates a virtualized portion within mobile phone for corporate data and other for personal data. It helps minimizing IT requirement as IT person needs to control only virtualized portion of the user’s smartphone.

The use of mobile virtualization technology creates a separate environment in which apps can run securely without access of frolicsome apps. Mobile virtualization is being adopted increasingly due to its advantages such as security, access to corporate and personal data at same time and to reduce the cost of smartphone.

Mobile Virtualization Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of mobile virtualization is the security feature provided by this technology. Many individual uses banking and other apps that contains confidential data that requires security from cyber-attacks. Moreover, operation systems such as Android are susceptible to cyber-attacks and malware attacks due to which mobile virtualization is adopted as it helps in securing critical data in the mobile device. There are other driving factors such as adoption of Bring Your Own Device concept due to which many users have started using their smart devices for official as well as for personal work.

The key challenge in the mobile virtualization market is the requirement of high speed internet. Without a steady network connection the access of critical data is quite difficult. However, few virtualization technologies support offline work but up to limited degree but it cannot be used for real time data access. Another major challenge is the screen size and resolution of personal smart devices. Smartphones generally have tiny screens in comparison with desktops due to which user sometimes faces difficulty. Moreover, there are many tasks and applications that rely on mouse action, which is quite difficult to replicate with finger as it reduces the rich user experience.

Key Contracts:

In December 2016, Xura, a digital communication service provider has acquired Mitel Mobile and Ranzure Networks. This acquisition will help Xura to develop cloud based offerings and mobile virtualization offerings with the help of these companies network.

In May 2016, Tricentis a software testing solution provider has entered into the partnership with iTrinegy. This partnership will help Tricentis in providing a joint solution that will allow organizations to test mobile app behavior over real world networks during development cycle.

In February 2016, Juniper networks has entered into the partnership with Affirmed networks, a mobile virtualization provider. This partnership will help in development of solution that can help service providers to hold next generation NFV based architectures.

In Mobile virtualization market there are many vendors some of them are IBM, Vmware, AT&T, Blackberry, Cisco, Oracle, Citrix systems, Microsoft, Juniper networks, and Ruckus.

Regional Overview

At present, North America is holding the largest market share for mobile virtualization market due to high adoption of virtualized technologies among enterprises and high adoption of BYOD approach. The adoption of virtualization mobile platforms is also increasing the market for mobile virtualization in a positive manner. Companies such as Cisco and Juniper Networks are also working towards the development of mobile virtualization platforms in this market to enhance market opportunities.

In Europe region, the market for mobile virtualization is witnessing high growth rate due to the increasing demand for cyber-security solutions without hardware maintenance and growing usage of personal devices to access corporate information.

The Asia Pacific region is following the Europe region in this mobile virtualization market. This market is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due to the adoption of managed security services and the growing adoption of high speed network connections along with NFV.