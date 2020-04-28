MRI System Market 2018-2025 Report: Industry Challenges, Trends, Drivers & Growth Opportunities

The MRI System Market report has been accumulated with crucial information based on various market perspective include size, share, latest trends, growth path, trends, challenges, limitations, and opportunity for the forecast period of 2018-2025. This report is also intended to facilitate extensive analysis of current trend and future estimations to help the stakeholders to capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system market research report provides detailed information about the industry based on the revenue (USD MN) for the forecast period. The research study is a descriptive analysis of this market emphasizing the market drivers and restraints that govern the overall market growth. The trends and future prospects for the market are also included in the report, which gives an intellectual understanding of the MRI system industry.

The major market drivers are rising geriatric population and Technological advancements. The market growth might be restricted due High cost of MRI systems under the study period.

The MRI system market has been segmented based on architecture such closed MRI systems and open MRI systems. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each architecture has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels. The MRI system market has been segmented based on field strength such as low-to-mid-field MRI systems (<1.5T), high-field MRI systems (1.5T to 3T), very-high-field MRI systems (4T to 6T) and ultra-high-field MRI systems (7T and above). High-Field MRI Systems (1.5T to 3T) is further bifurcated as 1.5T MRI Systems and 3T MRI Systems. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each field strength has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels.

The MRI system market has been segmented based on applications such as brain and neurological MRI, spine and musculoskeletal MRI, vascular MRI, pelvic and abdominal MRI, breast MRI and cardiac MRI. The report provides forecast and estimates for each application in terms of market size during the study period. Each application has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels.

The report also studies the competitive landscape of the global market with company profiles of players such as Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Esaote S.P.A, Fonar Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Systems, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation. Geographically, the MRI system market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

