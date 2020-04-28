Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Outlook 2019 – 2026 Industry Growth Factors, Market Revenue and More

Verified Market Research

Nutraceutical is a term used for the food or fortified food which is derived from food sources that not only supplement the diet but also provides additional health benefits along with the basic nutritional value present in foods. Other terms used for nutraceuticals are medical foods, functional foods, and designer foods etc. They also aid in providing medical benefits and helps in treating or preventing diseases in ensuring improved health conditions.

Growth in life expectancy & health consciousness among consumers and increase in applications of nutraceutical ingredients has been driving the global nutraceutical ingredients market. On the other hand, the high costs involved in R & D activities might hinder the growth of the market at a global level.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Ajinomoto Inc.

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Associated British Foods

Ingreidon

Koninjklike DSM NV

Arla Foods

Tate and Lyle PLC

EI Du Pont De Nemours

