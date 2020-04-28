Nutraceutical Ingredients Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2017-2027

Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market – Overview

The nutraceutical is any substance considered as a food or part of food which provides the nutritional value to the diet. The nutraceutical is also a combination of nutrition and pharmaceuticals. Nutraceutical has various advantages such as it provides the nutritional supplements to the body through diet and works for the prevention of diseases. Nutraceutical ingredients majorly contain prebiotics, probiotics, amino acids, peptides, proteins, vitamins and minerals, fibers and carbohydrates. The increasing use of nutraceutical ingredients in the human food and beverages and animal feed stuff leads to the growth of the global nutraceutical ingredients market.

Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global nutraceutical ingredients market is projected to register a significant growth rate over a forecast period as the demand for nutraceutical ingredients is increased due to the rising awareness and consciousness about the healthy diet including nutraceutical ingredients. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising aging population worldwide is the major key factor boost the demand for the nutraceutical ingredient and drives the global nutraceutical ingredients market. The increasing use of nutraceutical ingredients in the pharmaceutical drugs due to its effective properties such as anti-aging also drives the growth of the global nutraceutical ingredient market.

However, the high price of the nutraceutical ingredients may be the concern and hamper the demand for the nutraceutical ingredient which restrains the global nutraceutical ingredients market.

Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market – Region Wise Outlook

The global nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ is dominating the global nutraceutical ingredients market by contributing the leading shares regarding revenue and volume to the global nutraceutical market due to growing demand by increasing populations and urbanization in the emerging economies such as India and China. The North America and Western Europe are also contributing the significant shares and projected to register a moderate growth rate in the global nutraceutical ingredients market over a forecast period due to the increasing health awareness about the nutraceutical in the diet. The Japan and Eastern Europe are also anticipated to grow at a descent growth rate over a forecast period. The MEA and Latin America are at a nascent stage and projected to register a lucrative growth over a forecast period.

Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market – Key Players

The global nutraceutical ingredients market key players are as follows:

Cargill Inc., I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Tate and Lyle North America Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, ,Associated British Foods plc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, NutraMarks, Inc., Danisco A/S

