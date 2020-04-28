Operating Room Integration Market Checkout The Unexpected Future Of 2025

Verified Market Research has recently published a new report named “Operating Room Integration Market Size and Forecast to 2025″. This report intends to study the developments of the Operating Room Integration Market, including its development status, applicant profiles and future trends, along with focus on the top Key players in the market. To understand all of it, this well-researched report will reveal the market situation in general for you, along with the future forecast of the market.

Global Operating Room Integration Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Operating Room Integration Market was valued at USD 1,819.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4198.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Operating Room Integration?

With the advent of more advanced imaging as well as diagnostic technology for the operating room, operating rooms are becoming increasingly complicated e.g. with the addition of operating room devices, surgical lighting, the image capturing devices, medical displays and more. The integration system is essentially designed in order to simplify or consolidate the data. The operating room integration refers to the integration of the systems present in the operating room. This integration includes the audio, video, patient information, room and surgical lights, medical equipment, video conferencing and more. The operating room integration allows for the control of all the systems from a central command station by a single user. This allows for more efficient processes as well as the increased risk of patient safety. Operating room integration, when properly designed, can reduce the complexity of the processes that occur in the hospital. One of the largest advantages that operating room integration provides is the ability to allow the surgeon to continue operating with real-time information.

Global Operating Room Integration Market Outlook

Until recent times, patients have been managed according to their separate modalities in order to treat the underlying condition but this treatment has at times led to inefficiency in the treatment procedure. The adoption of new technology as well as the advancement of established technology has therefore led to an increase in the overall efficiency of the medical processes. When it comes to the advancement of medical devices and equipment, there has been a considerable amount of progress that has been achieved in the recent number of decades.

With the increasing sophistication of technology, healthcare is benefiting immensely, due to which operating room integration has come into play resulting in the growth of the overall healthcare market at a global level. Moreover, the rise in concerns for patient safety in the operating room is further anticipated to push the Global Room Integration Market in the forecast period.

Although the procedural advantages of operating room integration are significant, and there is a large amount of progress has been made in terms of the operating room integration market, one of the main factors that are restraining its growth significant is the high cost of initial investment. This high cost can be attributed to the expensive prices of more advanced technology that is used in the operating room integration. Especially when it comes to the smaller hospitals, they may find it more difficult to fulfill the initial investments. Due to this, the cost of initial investments is leading to restraint in the growth of the global operating room integration market.

Global Operating Room Integration Market, Geographic Analysis

The Global Operating Room Integration Market is studied on the basis of key geographies Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America dominated the Global Operating Room Integration Market in 2017. This market was dominated by the U.S., which accounts for the highest share in this region in 2017. Due to the increasing scope of HMI technology in the U.S., it holds great importance and accounts for the largest share in the global market.

The Asia Pacific, which is dominated by emerging countries such as China and India, is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for the same owing to the rapid industrialization, increase in automation technologies and increasing implementation of HMI technology.

Global Operating Room Integration Market, Segment Analysis

The Global Operating Room Integration Market is segmented on the basis of Application, End-user, Device type, and Geography. On the basis of Application, the Global Operating Room Integration Market is classified into Urology, Surgery, Neuro, and Others. Based on End-user, the market is divided into the Hospital and Clinic. On the basis of Device Type, the Global Operating Room Integration Market is classified into Audio & Video Management Systems, Display Systems, Documentation & Recording System, Others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Operating Room Integration Market for Hospitals is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2026. Whereas by application, the surgical applications are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By device type, display systems are considered to account for the highest growth for the Operating Room Integration Market.

Global Operating Room Integration Market, Competitive Landscape

The Global Operating Room Integration Market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of manufacturers globally. Some of the major players include Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Steris PLC, Canon Medical Systems Corporation and Getinge AB. Apart from these, the other prominent players in the market are Merivaara Corp., Image Stream Medical, Inc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Skytron LLC, and Doricon Medical Systems.