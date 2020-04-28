Opioid Induced Constipation Market Research Report by Leading Key Players – AstraZeneca, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laborites

Opioids are directed to the patients suffering from the acute and chronic non-cancer pain. The opioids have numerous adverse intestinal effects, such as opioid-induced constipation. The opioids also affect the discharge of digestive enzymes that can sometime cause partial gastro paresis. Some of the most familiar symptoms of opioid-induced constipation includes, hard and dry stools, swelling, painful defecation, distention and protruded abdomen, tiredness, and loss of hunger. Some of the most common opioid-induced constipation therapy is the use of targeted therapies, OTC and off-label drugs and changing lifestyle.

Lack of awareness about the opioid-induced constipation in patients, and the doctors are one of the dominant causes of off-label and OIC medications as majorly used treatment methods. However, the efficiency of these drugs is only the half of some of the other therapies. The entrance of superficially acting mu-opioid receptor rivals such as Movantikv or Moventig are driving the opioid-induced constipation market. Movantikv or Moventig drug targets only the fundamental reason of opioid-induced constipation without affecting the effect of the opioid drugs.

Europe was the largest market of the opioid-induced constipation market in 2015 in terms of value. It is then followed by North America. The market dominance of Europe is attributed the presence of a large number of baby boomers population in the region. North America was the fastest growing market for opioid-induced constipation in 2014, the market size of North America is expected to surpass the Europe during the forecast period. The high growth of the market is attributed to the supportive government incentive in healthcare services in addition with the presence of a large pool of patients suffering from chronic pain.

In September 2014 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved methyl naltrexone bromide hypodermic injection, 12 mg/0.6ml, for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation for the patients using opioids non-cancer chronic pain. This approval from the FDA is expected to serve approx. 11 million patients in the U.S. who are suffering from opioid-induced constipation.

Some of the major players operating in the global opioid-induced constipation market include, AstraZeneca plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott Laborites, and Bayer AG among others.

