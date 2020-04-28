Organs-on-chips Market 2018 – Exclusive Research Report Outlook Till 2025

Verified Market Research has recently published a new report named “Organs-on-chips Market Size and Forecast to 2025″. This report intends to study the developments of the Organs-on-chips Market including its development status, applicant profiles and future trends, along with focus on the top Key players in the market. To understand all of it, this well-researched report will reveal the market situation in general for you, along with the future forecast of the market.

Global Organs-on-chips Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Organs-On-Chips Market was valued at USD 77.34 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 127.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Organs-on-chips?

Organs on chips are defined as a process of combining living cells on a scaffold of natural or synthetic material. This provides huge advantages to the pharmaceutical industry, since these 3D organ structures respond far more like human organs than the 2D tissue samples. Organs on chips technology eliminate time and expense of animal trials in drug development and toxin testing. It has wide range of applications in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, cosmetics industry and many others. Growing scope of biotechnology tools in pharmaceuticals and ethical issues rising to stop animal testing contributes in growth of organs-on-chips market.

Global Organs-on-chips Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing focus on eliminating animal testing from clinical testing procedures, rise in fund availability for research and development, growing technological developments and increasing popularity of organ on chip technology have been driving the Global Organs-on-chips Market. On the other hand, factors such as High cost of technology and Incorporation complications associated with the technology into current workflow systems might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Organs-on-chips Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Organs-on-chips Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Organs-on-chips Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such CN Bio Tissues, Mimetas

Insphero, Ascendance Bio, Kirkstall , Hurel , Synvivo , Axosim and Nortis. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Organs-on-chips Market Segmentation, by End user

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Cosmetics Industry

• Other

Global Organs-on-chips Market Segmentation, by Application

• Physiological Model Development

• Drug Discovery

• Toxicology Research

Global Organs-on-chips Market Segmentation, by Offering:

• Products

• Services

Global Organs-on-chips Market Segmentation, by Type

• Liver

• Heart

• Lung

• Kidney

• Other

Global Organs-on-chips Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World