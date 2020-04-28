Patient Registry Software Market : Hitting New Highs Between the Froecast Period 2019–2025

Global Patient Registry Software Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, the global patient registry software market was valued at USD 780.2 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2,146.25 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2025.

What is a Patient Registry Software?

Patient registry software is a software that collects uniform data related to patients by using observational study methods to evaluate the group of patients sharing or experiencing a common medical condition. It mainly focuses on the distinguishing of data set based on the health information and thus resulting in the improved organization of data in the healthcare center.

Get || Latest Sample Report – https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2187&utm_source=HV&utm_medium=KK

Global Patient Registry Software Market Outlook

Factors that drive the growth of the global patient registry software market include increased need of data maintenance in Healthcare Organizations and rise in usage of electronic health records (EHRs), the significance of patient registration information and funding provided by the government. Apart from this, lack of knowledge of the analytical software in patient registration, lack of IT professionals, security risks of data stored in systems acts potential restraints for the overall market at a global level.

Global Patient Registry Software Market Competitive Landscape

The “Patient Registry Software Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Phytel, Inc. (An IBM Corporation Company), Image Trend, Inc., FIGmd, Inc., Liaison Technologies, Cecity.Com, Inc. (A Premier, Inc. Company), Dacima Software, Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Global Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation, by Software

Integrated

Standalone

Global Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation, by Deployment Model

On premise

On Cloud

Remotely Hosted

Get Full Report Description – https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/global-patient-registry-software-market-size-and-forecast-to-2025/?utm_source=HV&utm_medium=KK

Global Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation, by Pricing Model

Subscription

Ownership

Global Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation, by Functionality

Population Health Management

Patient Care Management

Health Information Exchange

Point of Care

Product Outcome Evaluation

Medical Research and Clinical Studies

Global Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation, by Type of Database

Commercial

Public

Global Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation, by End-User

Government organizations and third-party administrators

Hospitals and medical practices

Private players

Pharma, Biotech and Medical device companies

Research Centers

Global Patient Registry Software Market Geographic Scope