Personal Protective Equipment Market is Expected to Dominate Worldwide by 2025

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market was valued at USD 42.13 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 68.19 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.11% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Personal Protective Equipment?

Personal protective equipment refers to various products that are used to the intension of keeping the wearer safe as well as out of harm’s way. The Personal protective equipment refers to items such as goggles, clothing, helmets, as well as other garments or equipment that is used to avoid infection or injury. Most protective equipment strive to provide safety in cases of physical, electrical, biohazards, heat, chemicals and airborne particulate matter. There are several industries in which these personal protective equipment are used such as manufacturing, oil & gas, construction, healthcare, transportation, firefighting, food.

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors such as government riles and regulations as well as the increasing need for these personal protective equipment in various industries are driving the market for the global personal protective equipment market. Factors such as the cost of the equipment as well as the restriction in movement that is caused by personal protective equipment are restricting the global personal protective equipment market.

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Personal Protective Equipment Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Honeywell, 3M Company, Avon Rubber P.L.C, Delta Plus, Rock Fall Limited, DuPont, Alpha Pro Tech Limited, JAL Group Italia Srl, COFRA Srl, Uvex Safety Group and Gateway Safety, Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market By Type

• Hands & Arm Protection Equipment

o Elbow Protectors

o Wrist Cuffs and Armlets

o Protective Gloves

• Protective Clothing

o Surgical Gowns

o Full Body Suits

o Others

• Foot & Leg Protection Equipment

o Leggings

o Safety Boots and Shoes

o Others

• Eye & Face Protection Equipment

o Welding Shields

o Safety Spectacles

o Others

• Respiratory Protection Equipment

o Breathing Apparatus

o Respirators

• Head Protection Equipment

o Hard Hats

o Others

• Other Personal Protective Equipment

o Fall Protection

o Hearing Protection

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market By End Use Industry:

• Overview

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Construction

• Healthcare

• Transportation

• Firefighting

• Food

• Others

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World