PET Foams By Size, Share, Trends and Analysis up 2019 to 2026

The Global PET Foams Market Report 2019 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global PET Foams Market.

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global PET Foams Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3A Composites

Armacell

BASF

Carbon-Core

Diab Group (Ratos Ab)

Gurit Holding

PETro Polymer Shargh

Sekisui Plastics

Dow Chemical

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Low-density Foam

High-density Foam Segment by Application

Wind Energy

Transportation

Marine

Packaging

Building & Construction

Others

Table of Contents

Global PET Foams Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 PET Foams Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PET Foams

1.2 PET Foams Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PET Foams Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Low-density Foam

1.2.3 High-density Foam

1.3 PET Foams Segment by Application

1.3.1 PET Foams Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Wind Energy

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3.6 Building & Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global PET Foams Market by Region

1.4.1 Global PET Foams Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global PET Foams Market Size

1.5.1 Global PET Foams Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global PET Foams Production (2014-2025)

2 Global PET Foams Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PET Foams Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global PET Foams Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global PET Foams Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers PET Foams Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 PET Foams Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PET Foams Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 PET Foams Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global PET Foams Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global PET Foams Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global PET Foams Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global PET Foams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America PET Foams Production

3.4.1 North America PET Foams Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America PET Foams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe PET Foams Production

3.5.1 Europe PET Foams Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe PET Foams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China PET Foams Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China PET Foams Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China PET Foams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan PET Foams Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan PET Foams Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan PET Foams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global PET Foams Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global PET Foams Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America PET Foams Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe PET Foams Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China PET Foams Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan PET Foams Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global PET Foams Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global PET Foams Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global PET Foams Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global PET Foams Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global PET Foams Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global PET Foams Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global PET Foams Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global PET Foams Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PET Foams Business

7.1 3A Composites

7.1.1 3A Composites PET Foams Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 PET Foams Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3A Composites PET Foams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Armacell

7.2.1 Armacell PET Foams Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 PET Foams Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Armacell PET Foams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF PET Foams Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 PET Foams Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BASF PET Foams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Carbon-Core

7.4.1 Carbon-Core PET Foams Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 PET Foams Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Carbon-Core PET Foams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Diab Group (Ratos Ab)

7.5.1 Diab Group (Ratos Ab) PET Foams Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 PET Foams Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Diab Group (Ratos Ab) PET Foams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Gurit Holding

7.6.1 Gurit Holding PET Foams Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 PET Foams Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Gurit Holding PET Foams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 PETro Polymer Shargh

7.7.1 PETro Polymer Shargh PET Foams Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 PET Foams Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 PETro Polymer Shargh PET Foams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sekisui Plastics

7.8.1 Sekisui Plastics PET Foams Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 PET Foams Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sekisui Plastics PET Foams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Dow Chemical

7.9.1 Dow Chemical PET Foams Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 PET Foams Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Dow Chemical PET Foams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials

7.10.1 Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials PET Foams Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 PET Foams Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials PET Foams Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 PET Foams Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 PET Foams Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PET Foams

8.4 PET Foams Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 PET Foams Distributors List

9.3 PET Foams Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global PET Foams Market Forecast

11.1 Global PET Foams Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global PET Foams Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global PET Foams Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global PET Foams Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global PET Foams Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America PET Foams Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe PET Foams Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China PET Foams Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan PET Foams Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global PET Foams Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America PET Foams Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe PET Foams Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China PET Foams Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan PET Foams Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global PET Foams Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global PET Foams Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

