Phenolic Resin Market Size, Status By Top Manufacturers, Region, Type, Market Trend, Application, Growth Rate, and Future Forecast till 2025

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Phenolic Resin Market was valued at USD 11.19 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.36 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.00% from 2017 to 2025.

Phenolic resins also are known as phenol-formaldehyde resins, are the synthetic polymers that produced by reacting phenol with formaldehyde. These resins have good chemical and physical properties such as high mechanical strength, good heat resistance, low toxicity, and low smoke formation. These characteristics of resins have contributed to the growth of phenolic resin market. It is classified further into novolacs and resolves that have high temperature and chemical stability. Phenolic resins are used in producing circuit boards and the wide range of molded products such as billiard balls, laboratory countertops, as well as in coatings and adhesives.

Advanced Properties of phenolic resin and high demand from various industries such as Construction, furniture, automotive, and many more have been driving the global phenolic resin market. While environmental regulations and fluctuation in the prices of raw materials might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

The “Global Phenolic Resin Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Fenolit d.d., Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Co., Ltd., DIC Corporation, BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., SI Group, Inc., and Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd..Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

