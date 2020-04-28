Phthalic Anhydride By Analysis, Application, Size, Production, Share, Consumption, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

The Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Report 2019 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Phthalic Anhydride Market.

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

ExxonMobil

Aekyung

Thirumalai

Stepan

Koppers

UPC Group

Polynt

Proviron

Lanxess

CEPSA

Uralkhimprom

IG Petrochemicals

Nan Ya Plastics

Deza

Perstorp

Shenghe

Bluesail

Henan Qing’an Chemical

HongXin Company

Anhui Tongling Chemical

New Solar

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation

Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation Segment by Application

Plasticizers

UPR

Alkyd Resins

Others

Table of Contents

Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Phthalic Anhydride Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Phthalic Anhydride

1.2 Phthalic Anhydride Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation

1.2.3 Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation

1.3 Phthalic Anhydride Segment by Application

1.3.1 Phthalic Anhydride Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Plasticizers

1.3.3 UPR

1.3.4 Alkyd Resins

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Phthalic Anhydride Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Size

1.5.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Phthalic Anhydride Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Phthalic Anhydride Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Phthalic Anhydride Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Phthalic Anhydride Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Phthalic Anhydride Production

3.4.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Production

3.5.1 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Phthalic Anhydride Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Phthalic Anhydride Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Phthalic Anhydride Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Phthalic Anhydride Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Phthalic Anhydride Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Phthalic Anhydride Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Phthalic Anhydride Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Phthalic Anhydride Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Phthalic Anhydride Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Phthalic Anhydride Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ExxonMobil

7.2.1 ExxonMobil Phthalic Anhydride Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Phthalic Anhydride Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ExxonMobil Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Aekyung

7.3.1 Aekyung Phthalic Anhydride Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Phthalic Anhydride Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Aekyung Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Thirumalai

7.4.1 Thirumalai Phthalic Anhydride Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Phthalic Anhydride Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Thirumalai Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Stepan

7.5.1 Stepan Phthalic Anhydride Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Phthalic Anhydride Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Stepan Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Koppers

7.6.1 Koppers Phthalic Anhydride Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Phthalic Anhydride Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Koppers Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 UPC Group

7.7.1 UPC Group Phthalic Anhydride Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Phthalic Anhydride Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 UPC Group Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Polynt

7.8.1 Polynt Phthalic Anhydride Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Phthalic Anhydride Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Polynt Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Proviron

7.9.1 Proviron Phthalic Anhydride Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Phthalic Anhydride Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Proviron Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Lanxess

7.10.1 Lanxess Phthalic Anhydride Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Phthalic Anhydride Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Lanxess Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 CEPSA

7.12 Uralkhimprom

7.13 IG Petrochemicals

7.14 Nan Ya Plastics

7.15 Deza

7.16 Perstorp

7.17 Shenghe

7.18 Bluesail

7.19 Henan Qing’an Chemical

7.20 HongXin Company

7.21 Anhui Tongling Chemical

7.22 New Solar

7.23 Jiangsu Sanmu Group

7.24 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

8 Phthalic Anhydride Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Phthalic Anhydride Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Phthalic Anhydride

8.4 Phthalic Anhydride Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Phthalic Anhydride Distributors List

9.3 Phthalic Anhydride Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Forecast

11.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Phthalic Anhydride Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Phthalic Anhydride Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Phthalic Anhydride Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

